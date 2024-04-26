Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Drops By 93.2%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.09 on Friday. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

