Mizuho Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Shares of FND stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,327,000 after buying an additional 298,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

