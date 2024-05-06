Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 10,151 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 222.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $279.97 on Monday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.86 and its 200-day moving average is $312.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.