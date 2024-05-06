Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 93,201 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1,442.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,201 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.