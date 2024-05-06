Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 6,204 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.