Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 41,907 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 1.04% of Cheesecake Factory worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $2,335,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

