Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 4,831.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,700,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ventas by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

VTR stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

