Insider Buying: Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 500,000 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$493,550.00.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Down 1.0 %

APM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.01. 36,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,782. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins raised Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

