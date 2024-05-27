Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE MOH traded down $8.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.13. The stock had a trading volume of 392,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,229. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.36. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare
Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare
In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
