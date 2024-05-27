Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE MOH traded down $8.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.13. The stock had a trading volume of 392,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,229. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.36. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.90.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

