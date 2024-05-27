Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 291.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $308,705,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,637,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,026,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $5.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $579.16. The stock had a trading volume of 283,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

