Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Nasdaq by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after buying an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $1,949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Argus increased their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
