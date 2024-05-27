Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 1,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 272.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after buying an additional 449,639 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,597 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,760,000 after purchasing an additional 374,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 149,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.72. 2,074,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.