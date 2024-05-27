Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $164,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 309.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,699.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,551 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

