Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 549 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,910,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,319,000 after purchasing an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 126.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,131,000 after buying an additional 360,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 107.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 296,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

NYSE:LNG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,065. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

