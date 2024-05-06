Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,241 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,655,000 after acquiring an additional 672,353 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124,685 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,689.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,698 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,896,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $246.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.26 and its 200-day moving average is $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,572 shares of company stock worth $2,161,024. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

