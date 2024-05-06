11,567 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,788 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $469.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $471.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $24,268,969 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

