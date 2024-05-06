Rockwell Automation (ROK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ROK opened at $274.05 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.09 and its 200 day moving average is $283.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

