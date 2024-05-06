Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $116.37 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

