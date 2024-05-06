Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 917.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,118,000 after buying an additional 603,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4,224.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 311,690 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 43.9% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 56.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 108,206 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

