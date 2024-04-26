Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Brantley J. Standridge Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.58 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

