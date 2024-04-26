Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Carrier Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217,144 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.