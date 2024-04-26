abrdn plc Invests $11.51 Million in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 284,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.16% of BridgeBio Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $37,434,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $20,949,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Raymond James began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

