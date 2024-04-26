abrdn plc Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 195,369 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.46% of Dorman Products worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

