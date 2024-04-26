abrdn plc Has $12.49 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 48.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $142.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

