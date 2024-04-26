abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,170 shares of company stock worth $41,250,398 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 231.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

