Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 4.9% Higher

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.80. 74,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 964,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,632,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,983,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

