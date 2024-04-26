Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Getty Realty Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Getty Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.52%.
About Getty Realty
