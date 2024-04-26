Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $462.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $419.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.05 and its 200-day moving average is $439.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

