Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 3,515.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Valeo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Valeo has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $12.21.
About Valeo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valeo
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.