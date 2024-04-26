Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 3,515.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valeo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Valeo has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

