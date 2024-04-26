Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

