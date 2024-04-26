Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 307.8% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VPLS stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

