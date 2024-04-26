Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

