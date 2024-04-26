Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.
About Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virpax Pharmaceuticals
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.