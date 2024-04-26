Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 332.8% in April

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 332.8% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

Shares of VIOT opened at $0.58 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Viomi Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.