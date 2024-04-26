Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 332.8% in April

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 332.8% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Viomi Technology Price Performance
Shares of VIOT opened at $0.58 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About Viomi Technology
