Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Up 921.9% in April

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, an increase of 921.9% from the March 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $48.79.
About Vivos Therapeutics
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
