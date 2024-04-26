Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $223.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.48 and a 200 day moving average of $212.86. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $179.70 and a 52 week high of $233.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

