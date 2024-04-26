Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 283.3% in April

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance
Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.
Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile
