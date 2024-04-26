Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 283.3% in April

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

