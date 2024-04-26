Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 749.4% in April

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 749.4% from the March 31st total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VWOB stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

