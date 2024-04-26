Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 749.4% in April

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 749.4% from the March 31st total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
VWOB stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
