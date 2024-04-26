Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($13.31) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

