Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF opened at $18.51 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

