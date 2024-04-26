Sigma Planning Corp Has $454,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 176,838 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 138,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

