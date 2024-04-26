Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

