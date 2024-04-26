WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the March 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
WiSA Technologies Stock Performance
WISA opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. WiSA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $402.00.
WiSA Technologies Company Profile
