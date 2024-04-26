WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the March 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

WISA opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. WiSA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $402.00.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

