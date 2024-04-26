Sigma Planning Corp Sells 21,043 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,043 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

