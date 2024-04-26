S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

SPGI opened at $415.50 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $338.92 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.