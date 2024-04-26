Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.26. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Articles

