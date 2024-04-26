Sigma Planning Corp Sells 417 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $265.26 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.