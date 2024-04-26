West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 2,749,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.8 days.
West African Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.96 on Friday. West African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.
About West African Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than West African Resources
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.