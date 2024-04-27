23,200 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 49.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hilltop by 33.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 7.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $94,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $435,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,135.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $435,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hilltop Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $30.34 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.12.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hilltop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.
Hilltop Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
