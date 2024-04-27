23,200 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 49.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hilltop by 33.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 7.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $94,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $435,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,135.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $435,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $30.34 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

