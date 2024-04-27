Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Helen of Troy by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $86.23 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

