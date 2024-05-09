2,307 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 16,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 66,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

